Comedy Sportz to review elements of successful performances in Oct. 18 meeting to educate new members

Comedy Sportz members gather in a circle formation to prepare for the start of their training session in the Studio Theater during the first session of their SRT period on Sept. 4. Comedy Sportz will have its next meeting on Oct. 18 in P123.

Comedy Sportz will meet in P123 on Oct. 18 to reexamine techniques and strategies discussed in its Oct. 4 training session directed by a member of the Comedy Sportz team from downtown Indianapolis. During the meeting, the leaders plan to explain the usual content of performances to new members by rehashing critical points from the training. The team has finalized its positions on the team after the audition process with half of the members being new additions to the club.

James Peterson, Comedy Sportz sponsor and IB Film and theatre arts teacher, said that the members become familiar with different elements of successful stand-up comedy such as rhythm and music through the sessions.

“Still, the most important part is working together as a team,” Peterson said.

Rex Williams, Comedy Sportz club leader and senior, said he looks forward to building new friendships with the members.

“We try to hang out as much as possible to have great chemistry with each other,” Williams said.