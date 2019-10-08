NHS advertises Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k

(Picture left to right) NHS president Kieran Thompson, NHS vice president Emme Walschlager, and NHS business manager Parul Gupta remind NHS members to keep up with volunteer hours. NHS members are able to curate volunteer hours by helping plan and promote the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k or tutoring during late start and SRT.

As Halloween approaches, National Honor Society (NHS) officers and members have been working to promote the Ghost and Goblins 2k/5k throughout Carmel as well as planning the event with the Carmel Education Foundation (CEF).

“We are doing a lot of planning for the Ghost and Goblins run on Oct. 26 so we have a lot of volunteering opportunities going out to our club members for that,” NHS vice president Emme Walschlager said. “We’ve had committee heads planning events for Pups Running at the elementary schools, at the farmer’s market, across the high school. We’ve also had people making posters to put up around the school to get more people to come and raise money for the Carmel Education Foundation.”

NHS sponsor Allison Malloy said NHS members have found creative new ways to promote the event aside from making posters and speaking at events.

“I know the officers have gone around during SRTs with candy and tried to promote,” Malloy said. “We also had a day where they wore buttons with the QR code to sign up.”

Walschlager said NHS tutoring is still available during late start and SRT in room E138.