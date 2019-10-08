Carmel UNICEF hosting “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF” throughout October

“Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is one of our big fundraisers,” Noel said. “It’s very interesting what little money can go to help out kids that are

basically

starving. For example, $8 of cash donated will give a family clean water to drink for a whole year.

That’s not very much money, especially for us, so we

just

keep these out until like the end of October to collect donations

.”