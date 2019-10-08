Carmel UNICEF hosting “Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF” throughout October

Carmel UNICEF is currently hosting Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, a fundraiser that will last throughout the entirety of October. According to club sponsor Jill Noel, the initiative invites people to donate spare change into small orange boxes placed around the school, such as in the media center and Noel’s room, F100.
“Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is one of our big fundraisers,” Noel said. “It’s very interesting what little money can go to help out kids that are basically starving. For example, $8 of cash donated will give a family clean water to drink for a whole year. That’s not very much money, especially for us, so we just keep these out until like the end of October to collect donations.”
Viha Bynagari, Carmel UNICEF co-president and senior, added that Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF doesn’t just take place at CHS; Carmel UNICEF will also be asking members of the greater Carmel community for donations as well.
“We’re also doing our Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF neighborhood runs,” Bynagari said. “We’re working with little kids that live in four different neighborhoods including Saddle Creek, the Village, and Bayhill. We’re doing it every Friday of October, and anybody can come and volunteer. We’ll just be walking around the neighborhoods, like trick-or-treating, but asking for spare change.”
0 People who would like to volunteer can find information on Carmel UNICEF’s Instagram. Noel also mentioned that the Carmel Cafe will soon begin selling pumpkin spice lattes with 50% of proceeds going toward Carmel UNICEF.
