Women’s cross-country looking ahead to Flashrock Invitational
October 22, 2019
The women’s cross-country team will compete in the Flashrock Invitational on Sept. 21. The team is coming off of a first place finish at the Marion Invitational, ousting county rivals Noblesville and Fishers.
“This season has shown great improvement for our varsity roster,” said Phoebe Bates, varsity runner and senior.
Bates also acknowledges the competitive field for the Flashrock invitational.
“Fort Wayne Carroll and Zionsville have been two of our biggest competitors. We are just hoping to run a good race and keep our momentum going,” Bates said.
Head Coach Andy Dalton said that he is looking for the girls to keep momentum heading to the postseason.
“We only have a few more events before the beginning of the postseason. As long as we keep the same intensity, I think we will be fine for the postseason,” Dalton said.
The team will be competing on a field with seven other teams. By Satvik Kandru0
