Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Beats
SROs address safety concerns, discuss solutions to variety of safety risks
Charisma ends season, last performance at pep rally
More in Fall Sports
Varsity Football prepares for home game on Sept. 15 against Lawrence North
Varsity Football prepares for home game on Sept. 15 against Lawrence North
Rocky Li, tennis player and junior, plays in the match against Guerin Catholic. Coach Brunette said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late October.
Men’s tennis to compete against Fishers on Sept. 12
More in SPORTS
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)
Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School
Tori Tomalia competes on home field. Tomalia said she is excited to continue to play in college.
Athlete Spotlight: Tori Tomalia named Athlete of the Month

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Culver Invitational on Sept. 23

Asini Jayarapu
September 23, 2023
+The+women%E2%80%99s+cross-country+team+runs+against+many+other+schools+in+the+John+Cleland+Invite.+Coach+Ellington+said+practices+are+paying+off+as+he+sees+improvement+within+the+team.
The women’s cross-country team runs against many other schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said practices are paying off as he sees improvement within the team.

The women’s cross-country team will compete at Culver Invitational on Sept. 23. Mark Ellington, women’s cross-country interim head coach, said conditioning is the team’s main priority.

“For anyone that’s done a sport, practice is conditioning,” he said. “We’re conditioning the body so it can move quicker and cover a distance of five kilometers as best it can.”

Additionally, Gina Kong, cross-country runner and sophomore, said conditioning is hard during practice, but it pays off during meets.

“It’s obviously really, really tiring when you’re running,” she said. “But it feels really good to know that you finished and (might have got a faster time).”

To add on, Ellington said CHS does a good job of balancing the varsity and junior varsity team at CHS.

“Our team has both JV and varsity on it, and the philosophy there is that if you’re working to get everyone better, and you’re giving everyone the opportunity to get better, then even if they’re not (on) varsity, they have an opportunity to invest in themselves, make their body stronger, and get better at (running),” he said. “So the philosophy is (to give equal opportunities to everyone), so they can get better. If we have an improved team, then we’ll have a competitive team.” By Asini Jayarapu

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *