Speech team to meet Oct. 31 to work on argument forming

Saumya Somasi
October 29, 2019
The next meeting for the speech team will take place on Oct. 31 in Room E149 at 3:15 p.m..
Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior, said that at the meeting, members will practice forming an effective argument for competitions. Misterka also said this meeting will focus on impromptu events, as in making something up on the spot. She said this is one of the more challenging aspects of speaking. She also said she likes the progress she sees in the new members.
Misterka said, “We saw a good amount of interest at the beginning of the year and we’ve pretty much retained that interest, I would say, if not gotten more.”
Misterka also said new members this year range from freshmen to seniors. Club sponsor Jacleen Joiner said in past meetings the team had worked more on picking a piece and getting ready for a performance. She said usually veteran members like Misterka run the meetings.
Misterka said, “We have some new team guidelines and stipulations so I can’t say that (the last competition) will be an accurate model, but I do have faith that it is going to go well this year.”
