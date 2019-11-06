Library hosts game night for teen writers

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host Teen Writers’ Game Night on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the library’s flex room. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult library manager, interested teens should check with the young adult desk on the second floor of the library and will not need to bring anything as all supplies will be provided.

“The library is hosting a games night for writers because International Games Week is in November as well as November being National Novel Writing Month,” Beckman said. “The library staff researched which board games and role-playing games are good at developing writing and storytelling skills, [and] these games were purchased so that attendees will have their choice of several board games to play.”

“[Teen Writers’ Game Night] looks like it is very writers-orientated which is helpful for the start of NaNoWriMo, and I think it’s gonna be a good way to kickstart me into doing it and [Teen Writers’ Game Night] seems really fun,” freshman Morgan Lawson said.

According to a blog by the Concordia University in Portland, when students play role-playing or tabletop games it increases a students ability to get inside a character’s head and allows them to picture an unusual and new universe different than the one they live in, as well as understanding how to develop a plot thereby nurturing creative writing.

“I feel like [Teen Writers’ Game Night] is really interesting because it looks like there is going to be a bunch of games and stuff just to get the writing process started to help you develop characters, and it just looks really interesting,” freshman Nolan Latterell said.

Beckman said, “We hope writers will be sparked with new ideas for their own novels or stories as well as having fun playing board games with their peers. I believe they’ll remember the games they got to try, and learn that gaming can be used to develop writing and storytelling abilities.” By Raghav Sriram