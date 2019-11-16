Following LEAD conference, DECA to prepare for upcoming district exams

Melissa Su, chief of role plays and junior, works with a student during SRT regarding DECA district exams. Su said students should take practice tests in order to prepare for the exams.

After the conclusion of the LEAD conference on Nov. 9, DECA members will prepare for the upcoming district exams, which will take place Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 during SRT in the Main Cafeteria.

According to Melissa Su, chief of role plays and junior, said students signed up to compete in a role play must score at least a 60% in order to move on to the district competition.

“The district exams are centered around the student’s cluster. For example, a marketing participant will take a marketing exam,” Su said. “The test is 100 questions long and students have one hour to take it.”

To prepare for the exams, Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said students can prepare through Competition University— a competition-prep software that provides practice tests and other materials —or by talking to role play heads during SRT in the DECA room.

“Students should utilize Competition University and workbooks that we give to the students to study vocab and to take additional practice exams before taking the real district exams in December,” Cardamon said. “If students have any additional questions, they can always stop by the DECA room during SRT.”