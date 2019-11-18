Performing Arts department prepares for Holiday Spectacular

Performing Arts department prepares for Holiday Spectacular

Senior Alyssa Smith practices Holiday Spectacular music for the upcoming show. Smith said she has participated in Holiday Spectacular for a couple of years and has enjoyed it every time.

Tara Kandallu
November 20, 2019

Members of Wind Symphony I, Camerata Orchestra, and Symphony Orchestra continue to practice after school for the Holiday Spectacular performances that will take place on Dec. 4, 5, 7 and 8.
 
Alyssa Smith, returning Holiday Spectacular pit band performer, Wind Symphony I member and senior, said that although the time leading up to Holiday Spectacular can be stressful, it’s all worth it when the members are finally able to perform.
 
She said, “When you sign up you know it’s going to be a lot of work because this is a really busy season for other homework and activities. However, I think it’s really fun to play in the show and I know we need the practices to prepare us for that.”
 
Margaret Hite, associate director of orchestras, said, “My favorite part of the Holiday Spectacular season is the collaboration between all of the instrumentalists and the choir.”
 
Smith said she also enjoys the collaboration and thinks it’s interesting to see how orchestra, band, and choir members can work together to produce a product that is engaging to viewers. Smith said, “The show is really amazing and it is so great to see everyone enjoy the finished product and all of the hard work that we put into it.”
