Key Club to work with Kiwanis, participate in Hearts for Hearts

Sophia Hawkins
November 26, 2019
CHS Key Club now plans to work more closely with the Carmel branch of its parent organization, Kiwanis.
According to the Kiwanis Club of Carmel, Kiwanis is a global organization dedicated to serving children that has been around for about 100 years and now includes over 550,000 volunteers globally.
Logan Tullai, CHS Key Club executive board member and junior, said that recently, the five members of the Key Club executive board met with members of the Kiwanis Club of Carmel to discuss possible future joint initiatives. A representative from Kiwanis attended the Key Club’s class officer meeting that took place on Nov. 21.
Tullai hopes that the club will be able to collaborate with Kiwanis to participate in Hearts for Hearts, in which members of the club teach patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital how to play the card game Hearts.
According to Abinay Devarakonda, Key Club president and senior, the event will likely take place mid-January.
