Popeye’s vs. Chick-fil-A: Who has the better sandwich?

Step Aside, Chick-fil-A

Despite the classic Chick-fil-A sandwich’s delicious qualities, Popeye’s has them beat

Guest Columnist Matthew Gretz

We have all seen the social media craze over the strange Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich versus the Popeye’s chicken sandwich. As a high school boy, of course I had to try the Popeye’s chicken sandwich. Yes, Chick-fil-A is a classic and does not disappoint, and I do enjoy one from time to time, but the Popeye’s chicken was pleasantly surprising. In fact, I can confidently say it lived up to the hype Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and other social media platforms gave it.

Nationwide, Popeye’s locations have run out of sandwiches due to how high in demand they are. People everywhere are waiting in massive lines just to purchase a chicken sandwich for $3.99, therefore causing an absence of chicken sandwiches at many locations. However, at work one day, a co-worker brought in a few chicken sandwiches to share with the staff. The sandwich, aka a social media legend, was fantastic. At 90 cents more than the Chick-fil-A sandwich, it goes a long way in taste. It had the perfect amount of spices, making the overall flavor phenomenal. Don’t get me wrong, I will take a chicken sandwich any day, but Popeye’s sandwich really left me wanting more. It exceeded my expectations.

Not only is the Popeye’s chicken sandwich superior in taste, but I personally noticed that it was in fact larger than the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. The Chick-fil-A sandwich is cheaper, and a good size for a sandwich, but the Popeye’s sandwich was in fact larger, providing the customer with more.

I am no sandwich snob, but I did need to see what the hype was all about. I determined that despite the delicious qualities the Chick-fil-A sandwich possesses, the Popeye’s chicken sandwich has it beat. Sorry, Chick-fil-A.

Sticking with the Classic

While Popeye’s has released its new chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A’s classic chicken sandwich is better

Reporter Karolena Zhou

With the release of Popeye’s chicken sandwich, a controversy between whether the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich or the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is better has arisen. Sticking to the classic sandwich, I believe that the Chick-fil-A’s beats Popeye’s.

The Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is a classic with its soft buns, juicy chicken and sour pickles. All the flavors of the sandwich blends together perfectly. The chicken is cooked to perfection as the chicken is not chewy, but tender and perfectly seasoned. The buns are fluffy and buttery, making them light. While I am not a fan of pickles, the sourness of the pickles balances well with the saltiness of the chicken. The chicken sandwich does not come with any sauces, but you can add your own onto it like ketchup, mustard and Chick-fil-A’s own sauce, Chick-fil-A sauce. However, I believe the sandwich taste well without any sauce added onto it.

Even though the Popeye’s chicken sandwich is larger, the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich’s price is lower. Popeye’s sells their chicken sandwich for $3.99, while Chick-fil-A sells their chicken sandwich for $3.05, which is $0.94 less. Not only that, but it is the perfect size for a sandwich for me as it also comes with a side of fries and a drink. The fries are delicious, perfectly salted and crunchy. The shape of the fries are iconic, one of a kind: the wave. Combined with ketchup of Chick-fil-A sauce, the saltiness of the fries is balanced with the sweetness from the sauce, creating an amazing flavor.

Known as the original and the classic, Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich is the best. I did not think the Popeye’s chicken sandwich was worth the hype. With its cheap price and amazing flavors and textures, the Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwich is better than the Popeye’s sandwich.