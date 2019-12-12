Carmel UNICEF to host Charity Ball on Valentine’s Day

Carmel UNICEF is currently preparing for its second annual Charity Ball which will take place on Valentine’s Day, according to club sponsor Jill Noel.
“This will be our second year to (host the Charity Ball), and it’s just to raise money for UNICEF,” Noel said. “There’s food, fun, games, prizes, and all money that is raised will go to help impoverished children throughout the poorer countries.”
Viha Bynagari, club co-president and senior, said while last year’s Charity Ball was in April, Carmel UNICEF chose Feb. 14 as the date this year so that the ball can double as a winter dance formal. She added that while UNICEF has not yet determined the exact times and ticket prices of the dance, the club is currently accepting music suggestions for the ball.
“Charity Ball’s a really fun event. It’s in February where there’s no winter dance or a solid foundation for an actual dance or fun activity,” Bynagari said. “A lot of people end up getting stressed in that third quarter, so it’s a really great way to have fun or enjoy your Valentine’s Day. It doesn’t matter if you have a date or you don’t. It’s just a fun time.”
Last month, UNICEF also hosted its first phone-a-thon of this school year, which Bynagari said was a great experience for club members.
“It was an ‘End Human Trafficking’ phone-a-thon,” Bynagari said. “We had a lot of our club members call the offices of Brooks, Braun and Young and just advocate and talk to the Congressional staffers who are on the phone, which was a cool experience for a lot of them.”
