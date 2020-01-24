Cabinet exceeds expectations with December events, continues to plan for Zumba

Cabinet members engage in discussion in their Cabinet SRT on Jan.16. The next House meetings will be Jan. 29 for upperclassmen and Jan. 31 for freshmen.

Following its success with the Wrapping Drive and Smoothie Smashdown, Cabinet will plan for its final January event, Zumba.

According to Speaker of the House Deion Ziwawo, Cabinet saw great turnout at Smoothie Smashdown and received large numbers of gifts to wrap until the final day of the Wrapping Drive.

“With Smoothie Smashdown, we had a lot of great teams, smoothies (and) some smoothies that I wish never had to try. I myself for the first time even made a team. I realized that being on a team was much more than just making smoothies,” Ziwawo said. “Moving on to Wrapping Drive, we were able to wrap so many presents, even on the last day, we were swarmed with people coming in last minute.”

Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff mentioned how Cabinet’s new game at Smoothie Smashdown only added to the event’s success.

Wolff said, “The Smoothie Smashdown was a blast, (it was) so much fun and (we had) a great turnaround. We played a fun (new) game that everyone was really into, Hungry Hippos.”

Cabinet will host one more event before the end of January: Zumba. The event will take place on Jan. 25 in the main cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Ziwao said Cabinet encourages all students to come out to the event, regardless of their experience.

Ziwao said, “This (event) is taught by a certified aerobics teacher. I love all events but this is definitely one that I look forward to every year. I know a lot of people are like ‘(I can’t) dance so I can’t do it,’ which is so far from the truth. It is definitely (an event) for everyone.”