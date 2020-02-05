COmedy Sportz sponsor James Peterson sits at his computer and prepares for his morning on Jan. 27. Comedy Sportz will have an intramural match on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in the Studio Theater.

Comedy Sportz to meet on Feb. 7 to prepare for Intramural Match on Feb. 10 in Studio Theater at 9:30 a.m.

Comedy Sportz members will hold a meeting on Feb. 7 in P123 after school to prepare for the intramural match on Feb. 10 in the Studio Theater at 9:30 a.m. After the first event of the semester, club members are expected to attend all Friday meetings throughout February to prepare for home matches on Feb. 20 and 21.

James Peterson, Comedy Sportz sponsor and IB Film and theatre arts teacher, said while the club focused on many different comedic elements throughout the first semester, compared to the typical standup comedy routine, members are expected to keep their content family-friendly so all ages can enjoy the performances. He said the team trainings from the first semester had a strict focus on what was expected from the actors in terms of content appropriateness.

“(In team trainings), everybody gets the same kind of experience and realizes what they’re expected to do” Peterson said.

Sarah Warf, Comedy Sportz club member and sophomore, said she’s excited for what the new semester has to offer her as an individual and a team member.

“The most important part of Comedy Sportz is being a team and working together,” Warf said.