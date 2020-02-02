Carmel UNICEF to host next meeting on Feb. 4, Charity Ball on Feb. 14

Carmel UNICEF will host its Charity Ball on Valentine’s Day from 7 to 10 p.m. in Freshman Cafeteria. According to Viha Bynagari, club co-president and senior, tickets are either $10 for general admission or $17 for a ticket that includes boba, and can be bought at this link. Club sponsor Jill Noel said Carmel UNICEF’s next meeting will take place on Feb. 4 to help plan the dance, and added that the past few meetings have focused on Charity Ball preparation as well.
“We had a meeting this week (on Jan. 21), and we broke down into groups,” Noel said. “There will be a decoration group, music, and reaching out to get donations in order to be able to do raffles.”
Bynagari said the club has already finished planning several aspects of the dance, though members are still focused on setting up raffle prizes.
“Right now, we have a DJ. It’s Mr. Chad Andrews; he’s a research teacher here, and he also DJs prom so we’re really excited about that,” Bynagari said. “We’re also looking at raffle prizes, and we’re working on maybe getting one of those big stuffed bears from Costco, some chocolate donations, and other fun gift bags we can raffle out. Foodwise, we’re going to have boba; we’re getting it from Yoya. (We’ll also have) pizza and other fun candy.”
Bynagari added that officer elections have recently opened up for Carmel UNICEF club members although applications will not be due until the latter half of February.
“We have our officer elections that have just opened up, and those aren’t due until the second or third week of February, “ Bynagari said. “We’re really excited to see who our new leadership will be because (the club officers this year) are all seniors.”
