Carmel UNICEF to host next meeting on Feb. 4, Charity Ball on Feb. 14

Carmel UNICEF will host its Charity Ball on Valentine’s Day from 7 to 10 p.m. in Freshman Cafeteria.

According to Viha Bynagari, club co-president and senior, tickets are either $10 for general admission or $17 for a ticket that includes boba, and can

be bought

at this

link

.

Club sponsor Jill Noel said

Carmel UNICEF

’s next meeting will take place on Feb. 4 to help plan the dance, and added that the past few meetings have focused on Charity Ball preparation as well

.