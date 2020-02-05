Carmel Clay Public Library to host all-district art show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Carmel Clay Public Library will host the Carmel Clay Schools all-district art show from Feb. 6 to 29. According to Jamie Beckman, young adult department manager at the library, the reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. and will display paintings, drawings, and collages in the main library lobby with an accompaniment of cake and refreshments.

“[Attendees] will be able to enjoy a gallery walk of drawings, paintings, collages and other formats by talented, young artists from our community. They will also meet the artists, their families and their teachers during this reception,” Beckman said.

“I participated in the All-District Art Show in seventh grade,” freshman Avery Guo said. “I think people would enjoy looking [at the artwork] because sometimes you can really see talent, and many people like to see the artwork of others their age and set goals for themselves by looking at the piece of artwork. And they can also just simply enjoy creative and wonderful pieces of art. When they see a lot of people’s artwork it might be very touching or really beautiful and [they might] keep it in their mind for a very long time.” By Raghav Sriram