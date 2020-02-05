Carmel Electric Ensemble to schedule future rehearsal

Jiwon Yu, Carmel Electric Ensemble’s president and senior, focuses on playing a song that she played at the ensemble’s first concert on Dec. 14. The members are planning to meet at some point during the second semester before their spring concert, but the rehearsal date is not yet official.

The Carmel Electric Ensemble is planning to schedule a rehearsal during the upcoming months, but the date is not yet official.

The ensemble members met during the first semester to prepare for their concert which took place the morning of Dec. 14 in the common area.

The ensemble, according to the club’s president and senior Jiwon Yu, is looking to have a concert sometime in the spring.

Club sponsor Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said their goal this year is to make the club as enjoyable as possible for the students. She said, “I just love to listen to them play and to introduce some of the kids to playing electric instruments and (the members) are having a lot of fun with that.” By Kiersten Riedford