Project Sunshine to plan meeting in February

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 2 + 8? Send Email Cancel

Project Sunshine members are planning a meeting in February, possibly around Valentine’s Day. As always, the club’s goal is to comfort children in pediatric hospitals by making them blankets and craft kits; members will make these items in meetings.

Jamie Faas, Project Sunshine president and junior, said at last year’s February meeting everyone had a good time. “I just love being with everybody that’s in the club and all the leaders, having fun making the (craft kits, blankets and other items) we make.” She added that she feels excited about the next meeting.

Project Sunshine’s Instagram account, @projectsunshinecarmel, will post details and updates. Information is also released on the announcements.

According to Project Sunshine sponsor Allyson Ward, the number of students in attendance proves the club is successful. “We have a really strong turnout, not just at the beginning but throughout the year. I think that shows that we’re holding (students’) interest, by the different projects and just knowing that what they’re putting their time and effort into is really helping to put a smile on the faces of children in hospitals.”