DECA state competition on March 1, students sign up for SRT sessions to practice

Senior Jaehee Kim signs into a DECA meeting during SRT. The state competition will take place March 1 to 3 in Indianapolis.

Senior Jaehee Kim signs into a DECA meeting during SRT. The state competition will take place March 1 to 3 in Indianapolis.

Senior Jaehee Kim signs into a DECA meeting during SRT. The state competition will take place March 1 to 3 in Indianapolis.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 8 + 1? Send Email Cancel

DECA members who placed at the district level competition are preparing for the DECA state-level competition. The state-level competition will take place March 1 to 3 at the JW Marriott located in downtown Indianapolis.

According to Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, DECA executive members are offering work sessions during SRT to help students prepare for role plays and paper presentations.

“Students can come into SRT to complete practice role plays and present their presentations to teachers or other students to get feedback,” Cardamon said. “I encourage everyone to come in at least once so that they can feel prepared or at least know what they can improve on before heading to state.”

Melissa Su, chief of role plays and junior, said students can also log into Competition University, a competition-preparation software, to print off practice tests and role plays to complete.

“Printing off the instructions of practice role plays from Competition University is a great way to prepare for the competition because when you compete with role plays, you are always given one that you have never seen before,” Su said. “Practicing new role plays every week will help you feel comfortable improvising on the spot and applying what you have already learned when it comes to the day of the competition.”