Freshman, Sophomore College and Career Planning Night to take place March 3

According to Melinda Stephan, college and careers programming and resources coordinator, the Freshman and Sophomore College and Career Planning Night will take place on March 3 from 6:30 to 8:50 p.m. This event will be in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

There will be breakout sessions that vary in location throughout the school but will mainly be in the media center, the Dale E. Graham Auditorium and the community room. More information about this event is in the email sent out to all freshman and sophomore parents.

Sophomore Eliana Jin, who plans on attending the event, said, “I didn’t go last year since I was a bit afraid but this year I would like to go because I want to get a better idea of what college will be like along with the process.”