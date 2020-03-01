TechHounds to prepare for ongoing competition season

Saumya Somasi
TechHOUNDS members are preparing for the ongoing robotics competition season, according to sponsor Zachary Bonewit. He said their next competition is at the end of March.
Karthik Arcot, TechHOUNDS veteran and senior, said they have worked hard on their robot during build season and are excited to compete.
Arcot said, “My favorite part, probably, is coming up with the strategy.”
Arcot said his main role was in administration, but he enjoyed building the robot since he joined the team as a freshman.
Bonewit said their next competition is at Perry Meridian High School. He said, “We’ve been practicing, we’ve been getting our robot ready.”
Arcot said their first competition started on March 6 at Bloomington South and ended on March 8. He said they were preparing for the State Champs competition which takes place in the first week of April.
Arcot said, “Like always our goal is to do really well at State Champs,” he added that last year they had won. “We just ended build season and are into competition season. So yeah, we’re ready because it’s peak season for us.”
