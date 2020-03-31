Sampling of College Major Decision Deadlines

Meal assistance program helps families but should have clearer information As schools and businesses close, many families are limited in ways to obtain food; however, the Carmel Clay School District was quick to assist via its meal assistance program. This program, which started on March 18, is primarily for students…

With scheduling for next school year underway, CHS classes attempt to combine benefits of knowledge acquisition,… Senior Ruby Sanders wants to be an ecologist when she leaves high school. When she was younger, she loved being outdoors and was deeply fascinated by the inner workings of nature. Ecology seemed the natural course of action, a culmination…

New technologies, information help to combat burden of responsibility as diagnoses of Type 1, 2 diabetes rise Before fourth grade, sophomore Yashaswini “Yashu” Battina used to live much more at ease. She said that since her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis in fourth grade, her life has changed drastically. “I’ve had to grow up faster as I’m responsible…

Inclusive programs for special needs students continue to grow at CHS, across nation The information in this issue—originally scheduled for publication on March 20—was written and produced prior to news regarding school cancellation from the COVID-19 virus. Some information may be outdated or inaccurate as a result. Student staff members worked hard to produce…

Hound Reasoning Additional Results, Sampling Description To read the cover story related to this poll, click here. We collected around 350 responses through social media and 120 responses from going around to various lunches and collecting survey results from the people eating, for a total of…