Students that have other conditions are more conscious about their health during this time.

Many students here at Carmel High School (CHS) may have chronic health issues that require repeated trips to the hospital and it may be challenging to make appointments and get the care they need. Senior Skylar Greaves developed Crohn’s disease at the age of seven and a half and was diagnosed with it at the age of eight years old.

Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that usually affects your small intestine and the beginning of your large intestine. This inflammation not only leads to abdominal pain and fatigue, but it also makes it harder to fight infections. Treatment can most likely help the patient, but it cannot be cured. This chronic condition requires many trips to the hospital because there are various lab tests and imaging to be done. This could cause scheduling issues due to COVID-19.

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM), more than half a million Americans are currently affected by this disorder. It is most common in Western Europe and North America, where it has a prevalence of 100 to 300 per 100,000 people.

Greaves is able to get the care most of the time, but one week when she had an appointment there had been a hospital lockdown. As a result, her treatment had been postponed a week, during the week Greaves mentioned to have felt very nauseous.

Greaves then elaborates, “This was a really scary week for me because I was in a lot of pain and I didn’t know when the appointment would be rescheduled.” Furthermore, Greaves states, “My hospital makes sure that everyone is safe by checking temperatures, and asking questions like if I had been in contact with anyone who has COVID-19 in the past 48 hours.” Moreover, when asked what has been the biggest takeaway from this situation, she emphasizes that “It’s important for everyone to be safe, even if you don’t have any issues, because if I were to get sick it would increase the chances of me having a higher risk of death.” In order to alleviate these risks of getting sick, Greaves has chosen to do school virtually. Due to COVID-19 being a barrier, for not getting the help needed at all times, it is important to understand that Greaves is not the only one who faces these issues.

Sophomore Akshita Parlapalli has had asthma since she was six years old. Asthma can cause difficulty in breathing, and coughing and wheezing due to airways being inflamed, narrowed, and swelled. While Parlapalli said genetics likely plays a major role in having asthma given her sibling’s medical history, she added that it does take a toll on her life at times. For example, wearing masks for long periods of time or exercising can make it hard to breathe. People with asthma should take extra care when any type of respiratory illness is spreading in their community. Although asthma can be treated with inhalers or pills, it is a chronic disease that may need multiple trips to the hospital. This chronic illness is very common, and Parlapalli is one of the many people.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 13 people have asthma, and more than 25 million Americans have asthma. Parlapalli states that she was not able to do an annual checkup, because of COVID-19, which may raise some concerns with her overall health. Parlapalli is also doing school virtually to decrease any risks, as well.

Pediatrician Carolyn O Robinson at St. Vincent Carmel Hospital, states, “We are trying our best to make sure that all of our patients are scheduled in for appointments and we follow all of the safety procedures needed to make sure that everyone is as safe as possible.” The most important thing you can do is stay at home, wash your hands, and avoid touching your face. All of these things can majorly impact not only your health but also the people around you.

Although, when you do enter a hospital environment it is important to be cautious and ask any questions that you have to your doctors and have the equipment such as masks or gloves to make sure you are safe. According to the CDC, to be a safe patient, it is important to remember to, “Be informed. Be empowered. Be prepared.”