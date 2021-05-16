Senior Superlatives Winners

New dog owners share experiences for National Love Your Pet Day, Feb. 20, how dogs improved personal mental health At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, sophomore Shri Alturi and his family decided to adopt their dog Teddy. “I got a cockapoo, which is a poodle and cocker spaniel mix. We got him exactly on Leap Day—so, Feb. 29,…

In light of National Athletic Training month, students, trainers discuss importance of its role in shaping athletes Athletic trainer and senior Jessica Frazer, has helped out with the men’s basketball team and the women’s soccer teams. She said her responsibilities vary. “I am in charge of monitoring injuries that happened during practice since no adult athletic trainers…

Theater department prepares for devised theater and stand up comedy unit According to theater department headtheater Jim Peterson, the theater classes will start preparing for their upcoming stand-up comedy and devised theater unit. Peterson said the stand-up comedy performance will take place on Apr. 13 and the devised theater performance will…

In light of National Girl Scout Day, students, leaders share benefits, impact of Girl/Boy Scouts March 12, National Girl Scouts day, commemorates the day that the first Girl Scout troop was registered in 1912. Consisting of 18 girls in Savannah, Ga., the “Girl Guide” organization was founded by Juliette Gordon Low, who had met the…

Mary Grace Jacko on running Jacko Jewelry [Biz Buzz] Happy March! Today I sat down with senior and founder of Jacko Jewelry, Mary Grace Jacko, to talk about her Instagram jewelry business. She sells many cool handmade pieces with beautiful meanings behind them, and takes a lot of care…