Senior Superlatives Winners
May 19, 2021
Cutest Couple – Ellie Backer and Spencer Hanna
Most Athletic Guy – J.D. Rogers
Most Athletic Girl – Hannah Kim
Smartest Guy – Bradley Snyder
Smartest Girl – Rhea Acharya
Most Likely to Come Back as a Teacher at CHS – Elizabeth Price
Best Friendship- Lily Eggert and Jenna Kellermyer
Most School Spirit – Alex Nordhoff
Best Car – Ethan Meneghini
Cutest Pet – Megan Fortier
Most Involved – Julia Heath
Most Likely to be President – Chris Elmore
Most Likely to be a C.E.O. – Griffin Hadley
Best Instagram Feed – Thalia Freedman
Friendliest Senior – Jack Ducat
Funniest Senior – Kevin Dagvadorj
Most Likely to be Tiktok Famous – Jo Matsumoto
Baked the Most During Quarantine – Zoha Aziz
Best Dressed Male – Raymond Mo
Best Dressed Female – Megan Fortier
Most Likely to Find the Next COVID Vaccine – Lillian He9
Hey, my name is Josie Cruzan, I'm an online management member this year, which is my third on staff. Previously, I was co-editor of the News Section...
