Photo Essay: Performing Arts during COVID-19

Students assess how family dynamics, roles have changed due to COVID-19 Prior to March 14, senior Alana Blumberg’s daily life would often consist of staying at her dad’s house with her younger sister while bearing the same responsibilities most students have—homework, projects, and tests—as well as some other chores around the…

Athletes, coaches adapt to new COVID-19 safety guidelines, prepare for possible quarantines With the COVID-19 pandemic, rules are constantly changing and new challenges occur every single day. For athletes like Baron Smith, varsity football player and senior, playing during a pandemic comes with its difficulties, but these athletes are trying to adapt…

Student athletes speak out about impacts, changes to fall sports due to COVID-19 Ever since CHS closed in March due to COVID-19, sports have never been the same. As the new school year starts, fall sports are among those that will see new restrictions and requirements put forth to limit the spread of…

Athletes miss out on college scouting opportunities, look forward to upcoming season Amid the covid-19 outbreak, athletes like Jackson Carl, club soccer player and senior, are living in disappointment with the cancellation of spring seasons and multiple sports programs. Carl said, “I miss playing soccer. I have missed my whole spring season…

Students, admissions counselors debate the importance of extracurriculars When it comes to applying to college there are several important aspects, the main ones being GPAs, test scores (ACT/SAT), activities lists, letters of recommendation and personal statements. While GPAs are important to students, having an activities list or test…