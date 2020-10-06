Math Club to meet in early October to continue establishing competition schedule

Kiersten Riedford
October 6, 2020

Math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski works on the agenda for the next math department meeting which is planned to be held in the first week of October. Sohalski said that the math teachers have been having their meetings via Zoom and the groupings of math teachers collaborate in the meeting by using Zoom breakout rooms. (Kiersten Riedford)

The Math Club began their season with a callout meeting on Sept. 8 for the Greyhound cohort and on Sept. 15 for the Carmel cohort.

There is no exact date set yet for the next meeting, but there is intention to meet at some point in early October according to Joseph Broman, math teacher and club sponsor.

Broman said, “(At the meeting we discussed) the competition schedule to make sure everyone is okay with the dates. (We will also be) discussing how we are going to distribute the money because last year we had dues that we had to pay, we used those dues for snacks and competitions.”

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, was unable to comment on the club.

Link to CHS club listings with information on math club

0

Related Posts: