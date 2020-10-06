Math Club to meet in early October to continue establishing competition schedule

The Math Club began their season with a callout meeting on Sept. 8 for the Greyhound cohort and on Sept. 15 for the Carmel cohort.

There is no exact date set yet for the next meeting, but there is intention to meet at some point in early October according to Joseph Broman, math teacher and club sponsor.

Broman said, “(At the meeting we discussed) the competition schedule to make sure everyone is okay with the dates. (We will also be) discussing how we are going to distribute the money because last year we had dues that we had to pay, we used those dues for snacks and competitions.”

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, was unable to comment on the club.

Link to CHS club listings with information on math club