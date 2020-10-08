TechHOUNDS to return to in person meetings

Recently, TechHOUNDS has been strictly meeting online over zoom, according to Zachary Bonewit, head coach of TechHOUNDS.

Bonewit said via email, “We meet every Thursday at 7:30-8:30 (p.m.) via Zoom. We will return to in-person meetings in early October for after school meetings.”

According to Drew Sanchez, the team lead for TechHOUNDS, the first in-person meeting will be on today from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m.

Sanchez said, “We’ve created a new reopening plan this year and the biggest change from years past is that we’ve split the teams into two cohorts. So there’s a Carmel Cohort and a Greyhound Cohort.”

According to Sanchez, each week, one cohort will meet in person and the other cohort will meet online via Zoom.