Accents to record concert performance this Saturday

The Accents will perform three individual songs in the auditorium this Saturday. The performance will be recorded and edited by professionals to be later distributed for free. While there will not be a fall concert available to the public to attend this year, the Accents will prepare and practice Holiday Spectacular content soon after Saturday.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said the choir performing fall concert content is a beacon of light since the show choirs have financially lost a lot due to the absence of ticket sales and fundraiser events.

“The car wash and the bake sale got canceled. For our fall concert, since it’s a livestream, it’s just going to be free,” Kouns said. “We’re not doing ticket sales for that. If you add up all of those events, it’s probably around $40,000 of our annual budget that we just lost.”

Adisyn “Adi” Empie, Accents member and sophomore, said she is looking forward to Saturday because the Accents group will be singing and dancing together for others to see.

“I’m probably most excited to perform with my group,” Empie said. “This is the first time I have ever performed with Accents so it’s kind of a cool thing to perform with all of the people I’ve gotten to know.”