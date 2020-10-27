Carmel Choirs to hold fundraiser at Chipotle

Today, Carmel Choirs will be holding a fundraiser at the Chipotle on 2420 E 146th Street from 5 to 9 p.m. to support the CHS choir programs financially. Orders that mention the Carmel Choirs fundraiser, show the cashier a virtual version of the flyer or give the cashier a physical copy of the flyer will have a third of the proceeds donated.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said Carmel Choirs is working hard to make up for COVID-19 setbacks. She said despite the continued efforts, COVID-19 still definitely makes some elements of membership in the choir program feel abnormal.

“We, (the choir program), have significantly decreased the fees that we’re charging the students this year,” Kouns said. “Like, they’re charged, I would say, maybe twenty percent of what they usually get charged for the year because we’re not sure of what we can provide.”

Natalia Alvarez, Accents member and junior, said the fundraiser is a beacon of light for the choir program.

She said, “I think it’s a nice way to gather everyone.”