Maintenance staff ready for COVID-19 affected school year

Embry works on his homework during his lunch period. Embry says he often sees maintenance workers working around the school when walking from lunch to his classes.

With the school year starting, the maintenance staff has prepared themselves for a year different than all the rest. Due to COVID, maintenance worker Fred Napier says the department has changed their day to day routine.

Napier said via email, “COVID-19 has impacted the way we normally do business for students, teachers, and administrators. We try to get a lot of work completed before students arrive at school when students are not in classrooms, as well as sanitation procedures across the school. We hope it will go back to normal at some point, but for right now it’s about keeping students, staff, and administration as safe as possible.”

Senior Myles Embry said he thinks the maintenance has done a good job despite the circumstances.

“(I haven’t noticed) any big issues in the school and even with COVID going on, I always see the maintenance workers around in the hallways (ready to help),” said Embry.