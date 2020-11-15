Graphic Perspective: Zoom Thanksgiving

Book Playlist: To Be Read [MUSE] I’ve never been a big fan of “To Be Read” lists, more commonly known as “TBR” lists, because I’m a firm believer in reading books for fun without feeling a sense of obligation. With that being said… I present to…

With additional COVID-19 regulations, staff members find themselves working harder during school hours Before COVID-19 shut this school down in March, French teacher Lisa Carroll already had her lessons planned out for the upcoming year. She knew she could use materials from past years to help her teach concepts to students intent on…

College visits change to virtual only CHS will offer virtual college visits this fall. Visits are accessible through Naviance, beginning on Aug. 31 and continuing throughout the school year. The virtual visit schedule is subject to change, as more college representatives take part in virtual visits.…

TechHOUNDS to have Rookie Rotation Sept. 17 On Sept. 10, TechHOUNDS had their call-out meeting on Zoom for new members. According to Drew Sanchez, the team lead for TechHOUNDS, about 40 people showed up to the call-out meeting, which was more than anticipated due to the current…

Science Bowl to begin tryouts, determine teams In the upcoming months, Science Bowl will have tryouts to determine the A, B and C teams. The first three meetings were call-out meetings for virtual-only students, Carmel cohort students and Greyhound cohort students, according to president and senior Noah…