AVID working on college preparatory skills

According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills. Currently, students are working on college presentations. They have been working on these for the last several weeks. Foley said they will be presenting them in the future.

Foley said, “I like working on (the presentation) because it’s coming close to the time where I’m going to have to choose where to go to school, so (the presentation) makes me look at schools that fit my interests and what I want to do.”

Additionally, students are also working on studying for finals.

Foley said, “Finals are always stressful anyway, so I like that it’s helpful in AVID when you have help to study. I hope I do well on them.”