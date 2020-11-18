Carmel Choirs members begin to prepare for Holiday Spectacular

This year has caused many groups to alter how they go about their purposes and the choir program is one of them. This year Holiday Spectacular, much like the fall concert, will be prerecorded and live-streamed out to the public.

Director of choirs Kathrine Kouns said that the choirs’ holiday season is in full swing.

Kouns said, “We are right in the heart of preparing for Holiday Spectacular. And we are doing it in a very different way this year. We are having to get creative because we just cannot put hundreds of students on stage with thousands of audience members.”

Anna Koebcke, member of New Edition and senior, said that it is nice to work on holiday music after the year that students have had to deal with.

Koebcke said, “I am so glad we are working on (Holiday Spectacular) music, that’s really all I wanted. Now all I can think about is Christmas, plus we have a Hanukkah song this year which is fun because I have never sung one in choir before.”