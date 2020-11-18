Key Club organizes donations, raffle

The Key Club of Carmel is currently working on a number of projects and initiatives, including donation drives in which non-members can participate.

According to Key Club Co-Sponsor Allyson Ward, the Key Club will be donating to the BackPack Program, which provides food to students in need on weekends. For the most part, collections include canned and non-perishable goods. The donation link can be found on the PTO website.

Logan Tullai, Key Club vice president and senior, said Serve Carmel, an umbrella organization encompassing more than 13 community service organizations in the Carmel area, will be raffling off two parking passes for the Natatorium parking lot. One pass will be for the third quarter of the school year, and the other for the fourth. Beginning in December, raffle tickets will be sold just inside Door 21 (Natatorium). Proceeds from the raffle will support the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, which feeds Carmel kids and connects families to other services such as mental health support, after-school care and insurance.

“Due to COVID-19, the need in the Carmel area for food assistance has doubled, so this partnership helps provide additional needed funding and volunteers,” Tullai said.