Welcome to Of Stage and Screen! [Of Stage and Screen]

Hi guys! My name is Emily Carlisle and welcome to “Of Stage and Screen.” Through this blog, I will be discussing anything under the sun when it comes to entertainment. Although all aspects of the entertainment industry are fascinating to me, live theater has my heart. I practically grew up on the stage and have been performing in community theater and choir since I was in second grade. Other than performing, I’m also an award show junkie and get very excited for award show season every year.

I have been watching the Tony Awards for as long as I can remember, so hearing that the Tony Awards may not happen earlier this year was hard. Thankfully, as the world adapts to the new restrictions, so does Broadway. Although a virtual awards ceremony is far from ideal, it is better than nothing. The nominations were announced a few weeks ago on Oct. 15, and they shocked Broadway fanatics from around the world. Because of the condensed Broadway season, there are very few shows nominated for each category. But the biggest surprise came when Aaron Tveit was announced to be the only person up for the “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical” category for his performance as Christian in the musical adaptation of “Moulin Rouge!”

Although Tveit has essentially snagged himself his first Tony Award, he needs a 60% vote from the judges to actually earn the award. When I heard of Tveit’s solo nomination, I was confused, but then I learned that the other shows up for “Best Musical” were “Jagged Little Pill” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” neither of which feature lead male roles. Personally, I think that either “Moulin Rouge!” or “Jagged Little Pill” will take home the “Best Musical” award simply because they have the most following and got more exposure than “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” ever did. That being said, the rest of the nominations are up in the air as fans wait patiently for more information on when the event will be broadcast out.

The Tony Awards committee has yet to release an official date for the recording process or for when it will be available to watch. Everywhere I have found has just said it is postponed and scheduled for a later date, which makes sense because normally, the Tony Awards take place in June and it is now November. But I can guarantee when it is released I will be back with a play by play of the event.