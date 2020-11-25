FCCLA to host holiday party during next meetings on Dec. 3, Dec. 10

FCCLA shared a post on Instagram with pictures of the club’s past pumpkin roll fundraiser. Marissa Cheslock, student leader of FCCLA and senior, said FCCLA will host holiday parties on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 to celebrate the success of the fundraiser.

On Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, the members of Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will host a holiday party after school in room B101. The holiday party will celebrate the success of the club’s fundraiser and wrap up the year for club members.

FCCLA Adviser Nancy Spencer said the purpose of the party is to give students the time to relax after a successful fundraiser and socialize with other members.

Spencer said via email, “We are currently conducting two parties, one on Dec. 3 and one on Dec. 10 for each cohort to maintain social distancing.”

Marissa Cheslock, student leader of FCCLA and senior, said the club will spend the next couple of weeks planning out the party and finalizing details so students can stay safe but also have fun.

Cheslock said, “Our holiday party will celebrate all of the hard work club members have put in this year especially with our pumpkin roll fundraiser. We haven’t planned out all of the details yet, but we hope to feature food and a white elephant gift exchange so club members can get into the holiday spirit too.”