Graphic Perspective: Family Festivities

With additional COVID-19 regulations, staff members find themselves working harder during school hours Before COVID-19 shut this school down in March, French teacher Lisa Carroll already had her lessons planned out for the upcoming year. She knew she could use materials from past years to help her teach concepts to students intent on…

Politicians, students advocate importance of teens in local politics As the election gets closer, the bids for presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden come up in most everyday conversations. Debates between candidates have become heated as have debates between citizens. However, such debates often leave out the topic of…

Students find new ways to celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday due to COVID-19 For senior Logan Tullai, as for many students at this school, Thanksgiving is an annual family tradition. For Tullai, Thanksgiving serves as a time of reflection. “It’s a good time to reflect on the year and spend some time with…

Online zines provide supportive communities, positive exposure Juiced! Magazine. Ruin Mag. Pastel Serenity Zine. This past summer, I discovered the world of zines. Especially over quarantine, it seems hundreds of zines have been created on platforms like Instagram, calling for creators everywhere to submit their work for…

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, students connect, honor their Hispanic background in different ways. With Hispanic Heritage Month starting September 15, people all over the United States and countries such as Spain, Puerto Rico, and Mexico, will honor this month by recognizing and celebrating the history, culture, and the contributions of Hispanic Americans and…