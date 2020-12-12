Members of the men’s varsity swim team feel confident in this year’s season despite COVID-19, feel ready for upcoming meet against Hamilton Southeastern High School on Dec. 22

Ever since the beginning of this year’s swim season, members of the men’s varsity swim team has had to adapt to new safety protocols. However, despite these changes, varsity Head Coach Chris Plumb feels confident in his new team this year.

“I feel this year’s team is in a good spot,” Plumb said. “We have great senior leadership and those guys are setting a wonderful example for the team.”

Similarly, Ryan Malicki, varsity swimmer and junior, also said he feels confident in this year’s new team and practices have been productive.

“Everyone has done a good job following the (safety guidelines),” Malicki said. “We have been able to have great practices and still have a great atmosphere at practice each day despite the circumstances.”

As for the upcoming swim meet on Dec. 22 against Hamilton Southeastern High School, Malicki said he feels prepared and optimistic for the races.

“I think our meet against (Hamilton Southeastern High School) will go great,” he said. “We have a meet next weekend for club season and it is a big focus meet, so we will definitely be ready to go on (Dec. 22). (I am) excited to have the opportunity to race.” By Daniel Kim