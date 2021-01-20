Women’s swim team to compete in Greyhound JV Classic Jan. 23, looks forward to IHSAA tournament

Members of the women’s swim team celebrate their victory at the IHSAA State Finals on Feb. 17, 2020. The swim team is about to kick off this year’s IHSAA Tournament season, with the ultimate goal of winning their 35th consecutive state championship. Photo from @SwimDiveCHS on Twitter

The women’s swim team will compete in the Greyhound JV Classic on Jan. 23 at the CHS Natatorium. The meet will start at noon and is the last meet before the IHSAA tournament.

According to Chris Plumb, head coach of the women’s swim team, the Greyhound JV Classic will not feature varsity swimmers and is designed to allow all JV swimmers to compete.

“It’s always great to watch all of the athletes in the team get to compete and participate. It’s also the beginning of the Championship season, which gets everyone excited,” he said.

MacKenna Lieske, member of the women’s swim team and junior, said she will not be competing in the Greyhound JV Classic, but looks forward to the upcoming tournament.With the tournament approaching quickly, Lieske also said the swim team is being extra careful to avoid close contact with COVID-19.

“As we near the end of the season and our championship meets, everyone on the team is making sure to avoid large gatherings and wearing our masks at all times. Especially now, missing two weeks of training would mean the end of our season so we have to be really careful,” she said.

Plumb said he agreed.

“We continue to follow all the protocols we have followed the entire season. I do encourage the athletes to be aware of who they surround themselves with outside the pool to limit exposures,” he said.

As the swim team wraps up their regular season, it is evident that the battle against COVID-19 has been a learning experience for athletes, parents, and coaches.

“This season has been a learning experience in resilience and learning what is in our control. We had to be resilient this season while waiting to compete and training with no clear goal in mind. The team’s attitude towards all this uncertainty was one of the only things we could control; coming in everyday, ready to work hard, regardless of if we had a meet or not,” Lieske said.