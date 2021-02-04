Carmel Choirs work toward Choral Showcase

This year, many of the choirs at this school have had to adapt to unideal situations. Much like every other concert this year, the annual Choral Showcase will be filmed and broadcasted out to the public.

Kathrine Kouns, head of the choir department, said the non-competitive choirs are currently working on two big things.

Kouns said, “One of the biggest things is preparing music for the Choral Showcase. Other than that, students are in the midst of audition season. So they are learning the solo and auditioning to be in a choir for next year. These are open for students not previously involved in choir as well.”

Anna Koebcke, member of New Edition and junior, said that her choir is also preparing for a state music competition.

Koebcke said, “We are getting ready to compete at ISSMA. Other than that we are putting together somewhat of a set to do at a workshop.”