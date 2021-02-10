Math Club to take AMC tests

Jack Liu, co-president of the Math Club and junior, sits at his desk practicing problems for the American Mathematics Competition. Liu said that at the next meeting the club members will be practicing problems geared for the second competition, or at least types of problems that have frequently appeared in the competition over time.

Jack Liu, Math Club co-president and junior, said the club will continue to practice for the American Mathematics Competition (AMC) throughout the rest of their February meetings.

Liu said, “For the AMCs, there are basically two different test dates where the exam is administered, The first of which was last Thursday, and the second is this Wednesday (Feb. 10). The two dates have slightly different tests, so generally most people take (both tests) to see which one they can get a better score on.”

Math Club sponsor Joseph Broman said, “Everything went well (at the AMCs) from an administrative standpoint, and I have no way of knowing how things went otherwise. We did our best to prepare, and there are several practice tests that looked great.”