Photo Essay: Anna Franiak on her custom secondhand shoe business [Biz Buzz]

Chloe Sun and Sadie Penix
February 15, 2021

Today I have the pleasure of sharing guest Sadie Penix’s photo essay on sophomore Anna Franiak, who customizes secondhand shoes. Enjoy! – Chloe

You can inquire about Anna’s custom shoes @anna_franiak on Instagram.

Gallery|4 Photos
Sadie Penix
Sophomore student Anna Franiak customizes a variety of shoes including heels found from goodwill, refurbished vans and other different sneakers. Acrylic paints, fabric paints and other mediums were used on the shoes to create unique designs and textures.
