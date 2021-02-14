Photo Essay: Anna Franiak on her custom secondhand shoe business [Biz Buzz]
February 15, 2021
Today I have the pleasure of sharing guest Sadie Penix’s photo essay on sophomore Anna Franiak, who customizes secondhand shoes. Enjoy! – Chloe
You can inquire about Anna’s custom shoes @anna_franiak on Instagram.
0
Hello, I'm Chloe Sun and I'm the 15 Minutes editor! This is my second year on HiLite staff. Last year, I was an Entertainment reporter. Outside of HiLite,...
Hi! I’m Sadie Penix, and I’m so excited to be an Entertainment and Litebox photographer for my first year on HiLite staff!. Outside of HiLite, you...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.