Thea Bendaly on her Instagram-run crochet shop [Biz Buzz]

March’s MUSE showcases junior Thea Bendaly (on the right) and her small business making all kinds of custom products using yarn. She sells them to friends, CHS clubs, and anyone interested in her work, and she puts a lot of effort into each piece! – Ivy

If you are interested in Bendaly’s work, you can check out her Instagram here!

Can you describe what services and products you offer?

The name of my business is Tay Tay’s Crochet, and the crochet goods I make can be almost everything. I specialize in a lot of bags, and I really like making keychains. I’m now learning and expanding to also make stuffed animals, and small pieces of clothing, just because it takes so long to make.

What is the process of completing an order? How long does it take?

Typically, orders come through from Instagram DMs or my friends just ask me. Usually, people will send me reference photos of what they want and I make it for them. Depending on what product, it’ll take me more or less time. The keychains I can make in about two hours, but I’ve been working on this sweater for almost three months.

When and how did you begin your small business?

(I began my small business) over the summer of 2023. I’ve just been taking mainly local orders from my friends at CHS and their mutuals. When I started, I also began making little trinkets for clubs, which was cute.

When did you start crocheting? Can you describe your journey from starting your craft to where you are now?

Around the winter of sophomore year, I think. I taught myself how to crochet because my grandma crochets. She tried to teach me, but I didn’t want to sit still and listen so I just taught myself. I remember the first thing I ever made was this photo card holder for a K-pop card, and it just looked so bad. But at where I am now, I can make a lot more advanced things, and I’m still continuing to get inspiration from other’s work.

What would you say the hardest part of running your business is?

Social media. I have not posted on Instagram in so long, and I think it’s just because I don’t have enough time to post, but I also don’t have enough products with me to take pictures of what I can do. Typically all of my work I’ve just made and given to friends, instead of putting it online.

If you could give a piece of advice to fellow students who are interested in starting their own businesses, what would it be?

Doing something is better than doing nothing. I know it’s easy to get into your head and think that you aren’t good enough or you can’t do this, but do it. It will get better with time, I promise.

