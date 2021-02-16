School Resource Officers (SROs) welcome new supervisor, plan for summer programs

School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS welcome a new supervisor and plan ahead for summer activities, according to Sergeant Donald Schoeff.

“Part of the plan after the referendum was that we would continue to add SROs to every school, and as part of that process, we needed to add appropriate supervisors in the span of control,” Schoeff said. “At the end of December, the chief decided to add Lieutenant Adam Miller to the unit full time. He oversees the whole unit and is responsible for district policies.”

According to Schoeff, SROs are also planning to hold summer programs, such as the Carmel Police Teen Academy program. Schoeff said they are currently planning on holding the teen academy in person, but are waiting to see what the COVID-19 policies will be.

Senior Melissa Su, who attended the Carmel Police Teen Academy in the summer of 2017, said she hopes the Carmel Police Teen Academy will be in-person.

“Because the Carmel Teen Police Teen Academy was held in-person in the year I attended, I was able to interact with many officers and other students” Su said. “Hopefully, students will get a chance to attend the teen academy because I learned many skills from it.”