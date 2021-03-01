AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills

According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills.

Foley said,” I think AVID is very helpful in the process of helping us become aware that there are a lot of resources to look into when applying for college.”

According to Foley, students are currently planning beyond their high school education.

“I’m not really sure exactly what I want to do yet, but I’m figuring it out and I know that I have a lot of options of what I can choose from.”