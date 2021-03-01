AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills
March 1, 2021
According to Zoey Foley, junior and AVID student, students are learning many college preparatory skills.
Foley said,” I think AVID is very helpful in the process of helping us become aware that there are a lot of resources to look into when applying for college.”
According to Foley, students are currently planning beyond their high school education.
“I’m not really sure exactly what I want to do yet, but I’m figuring it out and I know that I have a lot of options of what I can choose from.”0
Hi, I'm Zainab Idrees and this is my first year on the Hilite staff. I am a News Reporter and Feature Copy Editor. Outside of Hilite, I enjoy creatively...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.