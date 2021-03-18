Key Club to tutor, donate coats, continue other initiatives through this month

According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice president and senior, Key Club will continue with several ongoing projects through the remainder of the month of March. Key Club is currently accepting donations of coats, boots, mittens, hats, and other winter clothing items, which can be dropped off in room E232 during SSRT. Key Club members are also sewing cotton masks for children and adults, as well as continuing to show appreciation for teachers with gifts of food in teachers’ lounges.

Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said Key Club members have been able to earn service hours by helping AP Research students with their projects.

Additionally, Key Club this month has begun a tutoring program for West Clay Elementary students. Key Club members can help elementary students with academic work or reading enrichment via Zoom on Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tullai said the club plans to expand this program to other schools soon.

“I think Key Club has done quite well at adapting to the circumstances by offering both virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities,” Tullai said. “I think in the future after the pandemic, I can imagine these kinds of virtual volunteer opportunities will continue to be promoted by Key Club. They had always existed in the past, but we were not aware of the need for service to these organizations before and their importance.”