Key Club to tutor, donate coats, continue other initiatives through this month

Sam Hawkins
March 18, 2021

According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice president and senior, Key Club will continue with several ongoing projects through the remainder of the month of March. Key Club is currently accepting donations of coats, boots, mittens, hats, and other winter clothing items, which can be dropped off in room E232 during SSRT. Key Club members are also sewing cotton masks for children and adults, as well as continuing to show appreciation for teachers with gifts of food in teachers’ lounges.

Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward said Key Club members have been able to earn service hours by helping AP Research students with their projects.

Additionally, Key Club this month has begun a tutoring program for West Clay Elementary students. Key Club members can help elementary students with academic work or reading enrichment via Zoom on Mondays through Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tullai said the club plans to expand this program to other schools soon.

“I think Key Club has done quite well at adapting to the circumstances by offering both virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities,” Tullai said. “I think in the future after the pandemic, I can imagine these kinds of virtual volunteer opportunities will continue to be promoted by Key Club. They had always existed in the past, but we were not aware of the need for service to these organizations before and their importance.”

0

Related Posts:

  • Students consider benefits, challenges of returning to two sessions in SSRT Starting this semester, this school has returned to two sessions in Student Support Resource Time (SSRT). Students can now visit two teachers’ classrooms during an SSRT class, as opposed to last semester when they could only visit one classroom as…
  • Key Club to participate in tree-planting event on Apr. 17, continue other projects According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice-president and senior, Key Club will be helping plant trees in the Carmel area on Apr. 17. The event was organized by Summer Tullai, Serve Carmel President and sophomore, and will be a collaboration…
  • According to Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward, Carmel Key Club will be continuing to deliver treats to teachers as part of an ongoing appreciation project this month. “It's a great way for people to participate by either bringing in the…
  • Carmel Clay Public Library to host second Tutor.com Info Session The Carmel Clay Public Library will host another Tutor.com Info Session virtually over Zoom on Feb. 9 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The library had previously hosted a Tutor.com info session on Nov. 17, but due to popular demand decided…
  • CHS students celebrate winter solstice in different ways, describe cultural significance While it might seem unusual to celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day and darkest time of the year, many students at this school look forward to holidays around this time and have already begun preparing for celebration.  One such…
  • Thrifty Threads (Off the Rack) Earlier this winter, I visited Thrifty Threads, a local thrift store in Indianapolis. It’s about a 15-minute drive from CHS, nestled between a Donato’s and Half-Price Books. What sets this store apart from other thrift stores and donation centers, however,…