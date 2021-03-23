Maintenance staff works through busiest time of year

With the end of the school year looming in the distance, the maintenance staff will enter one of their busiest times of the year, having to deal with spring sports while also making sure the school is in good condition for students and staff. Maintenance worker Fred Napier says that with so much to do it’s important to be ready for anything.

Napier said, “Issues around the school can arise in seconds so it’s important that we are always prepared for the unexpected. Our job requires us to be able to manage this alongside spring sports such as track and with our regular tasks.”

Senior Ameya Belamkar says that the maintenance staff has done a good job at handling situations on the spot but wishes the sporadic classroom temperatures could be maintained.

“I know in one of my classes we were having trouble with the temperature in the classroom. Our teacher said that it would get super hot only during our class which was the last one of the days,” said Belamkar. “I know the maintenance staff has been doing a great job so far this year though. I often see them around the school but I wish there was a way for this problem to be fixed.”