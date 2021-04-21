AVID to continue working on college preparatory skills

Zainab Idrees
April 21, 2021

According to Zoey Foley, AVID student and junior, AVID students are learning many college preparatory skills.

She said, “With next year coming so soon and I’ll be a senior, I feel like AVID has helped me in different ways.”

According to Foley, students are learning about different colleges and the application process.

“I feel like AVID is useful. It’s helped me more in terms of being more knowledgeable about college. It’s made me more comfortable about college and how I’m going to apply and knowing where I’m going to go,” she said.

