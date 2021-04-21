Key Club looks ahead to next school year

According to Logan Tullai, Key Club vice-president and senior, Key Club is now accepting applications for Key Club executive board members for next school year. Applications are linked on the Key Club website. Class board member elections will take place in the fall.

This has been a rather unique year for the Key Club. It will nonetheless continue with ongoing projects and virtual volunteer opportunities through May.

“With this being my first year, I can’t speak about how anything has changed but from my experience I think Key Club has adapted wonderfully to the circumstances, being able to provide meetings and various opportunities to all students,” Michelle Kim, sophomore class board officer, said. “I think this year I’ve really learned the true importance of community outreach and engaging with our members to really participate in these volunteer opportunities because circumstances have made it a bit harder to directly encourage and connect our club members to volunteer opportunities.”

Key Club is collecting donations for the Terracycle Dental and Stationary Recycling programs, according to Key Club co-sponsor Allyson Ward. For the former, it will take used and empty oral care products and packaging including toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss. For the latter, it will accept donations of used stationary materials including empty writing instruments, glue sticks and paint sets. Donations should be dropped off in Room E232 during SSRT.

Key Club also plans to continue its teacher appreciation project, and will distribute food to teachers’ lounges and give appreciation cards to Freshman Center teachers.

“We have so many volunteer opportunities available to participate in,” Kim said. “All of our volunteer opportunities and events can be found on the Carmel Key Club website. Even if you aren’t a member of Key Club I’d really encourage everyone to at least try one volunteer opportunity and consider joining next year.”