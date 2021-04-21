School board to meet on April 26

School board president Layla Spanenberg meets on March 22 at a board meeting. Board members discussed policy changes, new school courses and COVID-19 effects on academics.

The school board will meet on April 26 at 7 p.m. for its next regular board meeting. On April 15, board members also met for an executive session to discuss job performance evaluations of individual employees.

For the remainder of this school year, the school board will continue working with health officials to ensure the safety of students and staff, which, according to school board president Layla Spanenberg, is one of the board’s main priorities. The first guiding principle that the school board follows, for example, is that students are at the center of every decision.

Senior Shannon Xie said although some people did not properly adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines during the year, she appreciates the fact that the school board emphasized the importance of social distancing and taking precautions.

“I think they did at least communicate on the surface that they wanted to make sure students understood they had to be distanced and responsible,” Xie said. “I think the message was there.”